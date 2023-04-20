Middle school students take a field trip to Kelowna Capital News

The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A group of middle school students recently went on a field trip to learn about local journalism in Kelowna.

Around 50 Grade 6 students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News for two hours Thursday morning to learn about journalism, proper reporting, video/editing, interviewing and more.

The kids were placed in five groups as they went station to station learning about the five W’s, what, where, when, why and how, as well as creating strong headlines, asking open-ended questions to ask in the heat of the moment and reading from a prompter in front of a green screen.

With the interest that was sparked into some of the students, the future of journalism is in good hands.

READ MORE: Kelowna Fire Department battling house fire in Glenmore

READ MORE: Upgrade of MRI machines at Kelowna hospital expected to allow for double the scans

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

journalismKelownaOkanaganSchools

Previous story
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire)
Prevention, not recovery the key to successful B.C. wildfire season: Ecologist

The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Middle school students take a field trip to Kelowna Capital News

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
‘Extremely tense situation’: BC Highway Patrol arrest at gunpoint after finding replica firearm in Kelowna

Mike Chisholm in his podcast studio in Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
Kelowna man captures attention of ‘Late Night Letterman’ with podcast

Pop-up banner image