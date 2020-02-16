Mink farm once operated in Summerland

From 1967 to 1973, the Nielsen family raised mink

The Nielsen family moved to their 10-hectare (24-acre) mixed farm in Summerland in 1966.

Their property was located between what is now Alder Street and the Unisus School.

In 1967 they started a mink ranch with around 1,100 mink at its peak production. This photo shows Bendt Nielsen proudly showing one of the three different breeds they raised.

In 1973, for ethical reasons and changes in the fashion industry, the ranch stopped producing mink.

