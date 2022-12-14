Mission Hill, Delta Grand supporting B.C. Children’s Hospital with Festival of Trees

A selection of the 42 trees decorated for the Festival of Trees set up in the lobby of the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

There is still plenty of time to get your vote in and support B.C. Children’s Hospital through the Festival of Trees.

At Mission Hill Winery and the Delta Grand Hotel, 42 Christmas trees are decorated and on display for public voting.

Director of sales and marketing for Delta Shannon Bruckshaw says this is the hotel’s first year participating.

“It’s been around in the Okanagan for probably about six years. Previous to this year it’s been fully hosted up at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery. This year we were approached by the B.C. Children’s Hospital to ask us if we would be open to jumping on board.”

Bruckshaw says there was no hesitation.

“We looked for sponsors to sponsor a tree. There was different sponsorship levels that they could buy into. Then they come and get creative and decorate the tree the way that they want to.”

Each tree has its own QR code for voting and each vote donates $5 to support the programs and services at the hospital.

Voting on your favourite tree at Delta also enters you into a prize draw for a $300 gift certificate to the Oak and Cru restaurant inside the hotel.

Community groups of all kinds sponsored trees, including King Taps, the Art Lovers Gallery, Kelowna International Airport, and many more.

Bruckshaw says her favourite tree is related to one of her daughter’s favourite movies.

“I love the Rota family tree. I have a six-year-old daughter and they did a Moana tree. I’ve seen that movie a lot of times because of my kid and it’s really, really beautiful.”

The tree with the most votes will win the People’s Choice Award which includes a plaque from the children’s hospital and a two-night stay in a vacation home at the Delta Grand.

“Marriott International has had a long standing relationship with the Children’s Miracle Network and as well as supporting local hospitals, so that’s been ingrained in our culture. When we were approached with the opportunity it was just a great fit for us so we jumped on board.”

Bruckshaw says approximately 19 children from the Okanagan walk through the front doors of B.C. Children’s Hospital on a daily basis.

Voting runs until Jan. 3.

The fundraising goal for the Festival of Trees is $100,000.

