Moonlight Movies rescheduled in Kelowna and Lake Country

The BGC Okanagan events were postponed back in August because of the Grouse Complex

The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan has rescheduled their Moonlight Movies to take place on Friday, Sept. 22 in Kelowna and Saturday, Sept. 23 in Lake Country. (BGC Okanagan/Contribited)

Grab your blankets and comfy clothes as the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of the Okanagan has rescheduled their Moonlight Movies.

Cancelled in August because of the Grouse Complex wildfires, the movies will now take place to end the summer and begin the fall.

On the giant inflatable screen, families and friends alike will be able to go see The Strange World at Kelowna’s City Park on Friday, Sept. 22 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Lake Country’s Swalwell Park (10050 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.).

“Proceeds from this event will help BGC Okanagan provide safe spaces for children and youth to experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life,” says BGC Okanagan community engagement coordinator Richelle Leckey.

These rescheduled events are two of many BGC Okanagan hosts throughout the Okanagan and Interior during the summer. Since 2010, the Moonlight Movies events have raised more than $200,000 to support youth and mental wellness programs.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for each event with the movie starting at dusk. Admission is $3 per person or $10 for a family.

A concession stand will also be open for movie-goers.

