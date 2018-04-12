More help for donkeys at Turtle Valley

New volunteers learn to care for animals near Chase

It all started with two donkeys… The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society now has a lot more than just a couple donkeys, and also two miniature horses.

The refuge takes in donkeys anywhere from Alaska to Saskatchewan to Washington. Taking care of this many animals cannot be done by just two people, so the farm is taken care of by paid workers and volunteers. On April 7 and 8, the refuge held a volunteer recruitment day. This gave people more knowledge about the care and volunteer jobs needed.

Shirley Mainprize said the volunteer recruitment days were a success with a great turnout thanks to the good weather on Sunday and at least nine new volunteers signed up. The newcomers bring the total number of refuge volunteers up to almost 30.

New volunteers who want to help the groom donkeys will have to take a one-day care course where they are shown the basics of safely putting a halter on the animals, leading them around and cleaning their hooves. Mainprize said there is also a need for volunteers who do not want to work with the donkeys directly.

The sanctuary opens for the season after the long winter on May 1 and have their first major fundraiser on May 13.

For the fundraiser, the refuge will be selling Asiatic lilies as they do every year, but also pie, cheesecake and pumpkin plants. The plants, which are sold for two dollars are planted at the refuge and looked after until the purchasers return in October to pick up their future jack o’ lantern. The pumpkins not taken away are fed to the donkeys as a special treat that Mainprize says they love.

-With files from Kayleigh Seibel

 

Previous story
Central Okanagan school bus fees reduced

Just Posted

Kelowna prepares for spring flooding

Flood mitigation projects from last year still not completed

UPDATE: Lights go back on for downtown Kelowna

A power outage affecting residents in the downtown, South Pandosy Street area has been repaired

Central Okanagan school bus fees reduced

Student bus rider fee drops from $250 to $200 for 2018-19 school year

What’s new on the Kelowna foodie scene

Diners are opening, restaurants are renovating and businesses are expanding

Wanted man nabbed in Kelowna

John Aronson is now in police custody

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Pair of Metro Vancouver police officers arrested, released, in Cuba

The Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed one of their members was taken into custody and then released

Vancouver police execute warrant in search for suspected murder victim

Su Yi Liang was reported missing on Jan. 10 when she failed to pick up her children from school

Canadians make history by winning inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes made history Thursday at the Commonwealth Games.

B.C. city sends message of support on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Mayor said it’s important for everyone to know that some B.C. communities back the project

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

Most Read