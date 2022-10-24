Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort posted new snowfall pictures to its social media pages Monday, Oct. 25. (Facebook photo)

More snow for Vernon ski resort

SilverStar shares pictures of snow in its village; more white stuff in weather forecast

It’s beginning to look a lot like ski season at Vernon’s favourite mountain resort.

SilverStar Mountain Resort posted pictures Monday, Oct. 24, to its social media accounts showing a plethora of snowfall in the village.

The mountain’s webpage is showing snow in the forecast for the next few days, including the potential of 10 centimetres of snow Monday.

Tentative opening days for the 2022-23 at SilverStar include Friday, Nov. 25, for nordic skiing, and Friday, Dec. 2, for alpine skiing.

