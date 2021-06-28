More than $51k raised for West Kelowna crash victim

Trey Marlow’s pickup truck veered off the road and into an embankment on Gellatly Road

Immense support poured in for a West Kelowna man a short time after he was involved in a serious collision.

West Kelowna RCMP said that just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday (June 22), a Maza pickup truck had veered off the road and then caught on fire on Highway 97 and Gellatly Road.

According to the police, the driver was seriously injured and was transported to the hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

A GoFundMe campaign has now identified that driver as 21-year-old Trey Marlow.

Shortly after the crash, Marlow was taken to Kelowna General Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital, according to the fundraiser’s webpage.

The community has raised $51,145 for Marlow’s medical costs in just two days, with the goal of hitting $75,000.

Campaign organizers Lynette and Rob Peter mentioned that Marlow sustained serious burns over 28 per cent of his body, including severe damage to his hands, back and chest.

Marlow also has head injuries due to the rollover, suffering from brain hemorrhaging and “several strokes” at the hospital.

“Those of us that know and care about Trey know that he is a fighter and will come out of this, but he also has a long road ahead of him, and we would like to help to take some of the financial burden off him,” they said.

Lynette also added they are grateful to everybody who has donated so far.

“We are so touched by your support of Trey and the Marlows during this difficult time,” they said.

“The last few days has been a whirlwind of emotion as the donations poured in… please continue to show your support.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so through his fundraising page.

READ MORE: Single vehicle collision serious injures West Kelowna man

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.