Mother Nature helps get Peachland outdoor rink back on track

Peachland Fire and Rescue Service was able to flood the rink several times last week

The District of Peachland has reopened its outdoor skating rink.

A notice on the district website says it’s all thanks to Mother Nature. However, based on daytime temperatures the rink, at Mountain View Park (also known as the Peachland Riding Club) on Princeton Avenue, may be periodically closed due to weather. The notice also says the rink is flooded nightly at 9 p.m. and users should plan their visits accordingly so they are not disappointed by a shortened skate time.

It further asks those playing hockey to bring a shovel to help clear off the rink after use. It’s open daily, as conditions permit, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This is a seasonal rink and is dependent upon consistent temperatures below zero. It is maintained by the volunteers at Peachland Fire and Rescue Service. The rink was closed last weekend to allow them to get several floods done before it was reopened.

A post to their Facebook Page states “Get out and enjoy it, as we never know how long it will last before it melts away.”

