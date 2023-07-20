Motionball Kelowna is coming back to Kelowna for the 11th time to raise money for the Special Olympics. (Submitted)

Motionball Kelowna is coming back to Kelowna for the 11th time to raise money for the Special Olympics. (Submitted)

Motionball coming back to Kelowna to raise money for Special Olympics

This year’s event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23

Motionball Kelowna is taking place for the 11th straight year to continue to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

The popular fundraising event has set a fundraising goal of $250,000 for this year.

“This event is truly unique,” said motionball event director Derek Fuhr. “There really isn’t any other event where you get to participate right alongside those who are impacted by your support. You get to see the difference you are making right up front by getting to know local Special Olympic athletes. It’s an amazing feeling.”

In the 11 years this event has taken place, more than $1 million had been raised for Special Olympic athletes.

Registration for the 2023 motionball Marathon of Sport is now open and anyone can join. This year’s event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: Search for 2 missing children, mother continues across B.C.

READ MORE: Mosquito control program returns to Central Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraisingKelownaOkanaganSpecial Olympics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Paddleboarders shore up funds for North Okanagan youth, families
Next story
PHOTOS: Kids get ‘once in a lifetime’ thrill at world-renowned Oliver racetrack

Just Posted

The District of Lake Country posted to social media to find the owner of this boat that was reported abandoned. (District of Lake Country/Facebook)
Is this your boat? District of Lake Country wants it removed

Day two on the Bald Range Creek wildfire off Westside Road. (Central Okanagan Emergency Response)
North Okanagan fires under control, Westside Road reopens

New footage from Saturday, July 15 shows Verity Bolton outside a grocery store in Kamloops. (Surrey RCMP)
2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

Kelowna RCMP will have more officers on watch and step up traffic and water vessel enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP)
$75K worth of stolen off-road vehicles recovered in Kelowna