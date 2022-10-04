(motionball Kelowna/Contributed)

motionball Kelowna event raises $240,000 for Special Olympics Canada

Next year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 23

A record amount of money was raised at this year’s motionball Kelowna event.

This year marked the tenth in-person event in Kelowna, with $240,000 raised. All the proceeds go towards the Special Olympics Canada Foundation.

“This year marked the 10th anniversary of in-person motionball events here in Kelowna, and we surpassed $10-million raised locally for the cause,” said Event Director Derek Fuhr. “The support received was overwhelming in the best way. These funds will go towards ensuring more athletes and coaches can benefit from the skills, friendships and sense of belonging they get from participating in Special Olympics.”

This year’s event also had a record number of teams as more than 450 community members and 40 Special Olympic Athletes participated.

“This event is a great mix of fun and rewarding,” said Fuhr. “There aren’t a lot of events where you get to engage directly with those whose lives you are impacting. I’m proud to be a part of this movement.”

Next year’s event is already scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. To register a team, send an email to Kelownateams@motionball.com.

READ MORE: Toasty October days continue to break records in Kelowna

READ MORE: Goals scored in bunches as West Kelowna Warriors split home opening weekend

