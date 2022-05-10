Move to Cure ALS coming to Kelowna

The Move to Cure ALS fundraiser is coming to Kelowna next month.

On Sunday, June 12 at Waterfront Park on Water Street, the fundraiser is a walk starting at 11 a.m.

The fundraising event for the ALS Society of British Columbia is happening at various locations around B.C. and Yukon throughout the month of June.

“After having teammates and friends pass away from the deadly effects of ALS, I was moved to lend a hand of support,” said Move to Cure ALS spokesperson Wally Buono, vice-president of the B.C. Lions. “As we all gather to beat ALS by participating or supporting financially Move to Cure ALS, we all work together to find a cure.”

During the event, there will also be a 50/50 draw, a kids zone, and music from the Zamboni Brothers.

Of the funds raised, 60 per cent will go towards patient service programs while 40 per cent goes to research through Project Hope. Project Hope is a partnership with the province of British Columbia and the University of British Columbia to bring a world class ALS centre to the university.

ALS is a rapidly progressive, neuromuscular disease that attacks the motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to the voluntary muscles in the body, according to the ALS Society of B.C.

To register for the event or to donate, visit www.movetocureals.ca. Registration is also available starting at 10 a.m. on the day of the event.

READ MORE: One year anniversary of missing Kelowna man

READ MORE: 2 Kelowna courses to host RBC PGA Scramble qualifiers

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DiseasefundraiserKelowna