Three-time cherry spit champion Colin Lacee of Edmonton watches as his cherry pit rises into the air, not making it far enough to beat this year’s new champion, Jesse Ashworth of Ucluelet, who had a record breaking 36.5 foot spit. Steve Kidd/Western News

Naramata cherry pit spit competition draws international crowd

A new champion crowned, a new record set

It may not be the South Okanagan’s biggest sporting event, but the Naramata Cherry Spit Contest draws every bit as international a crowd as the Gran Fondo or any of the big August triathlons.

Canadian cities west to east were represented — Ucluelet, Edmonton, Toronto —but so were Spain and Norway.

The competitors were there for a simple contest, to see who could spit a cherry pit the farthest. This year, the ninth annual cherry spit, saw a three-year champion taken down and a new record set.

Colin Lacey of Edmonton has been the reigning champion for the last three years, setting a record with a 35-foot spit in 2016. But that incredible distance was shattered this year when Jesse Ashwell of Ucluelet managed to propel a cherry pit 36.5 feet from the toe line, while Lacey only managed 33 feet.

“This has been going nine years, since 2010,” said Cherry Spit emcee Craig Henderson. “A celebration of local cherries, local harvest. It’s wonderful that the Latin cherries come from just down the road, the Van Western cherry farm, all these years.”

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Kelowna florist aims to make someone smile with mugs full of flowers

Just Posted

Three youth in police custody for Rutland fire

A number of witnesses who saw five to six youth leaving the area

Lake Country mom fails to find infant childcare after 2 years of searching

Kelsey Hassell managed to find a spot for her daughter in Kelowna, but only after 2 years

Eneas remains out of control, evacuation alerts rescinded

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland continues to grow away from houses

Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland being held

This fire, like others in the region, was sparked by lightning last week.

Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

Crews will continue to strengthen the east flank

Naramata cherry pit spit competition draws international crowd

A new champion crowned, a new record set

Richmond crews battle large brush fire

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee

A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town.

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

Many of the men now in their 40s and 50s are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced.

Forensics experts work on identifying the dead in Greek fire

Greek authorities said Thursday there were serious indications that a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately.

World’s oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

Kane Tanaka became the new oldest person in Japan after 117-year-old Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the world’s oldest person died.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to slash size of Toronto city council nearly by half

A published report suggests the Ontario government is poised to reduce Toronto city council to just over half its current size.

Soaring temperatures causing challenges for South Okanagan wildfire personnel

BC Wildfire Service said shifts may have to be shortened to manage fatigue and dehydration

Update: Salmon Arm blaze put out before it could spread

Two-storey home near Little Mountain Park badly damaged, no one injured

Most Read