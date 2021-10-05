Naramata family scares up daily boneyard displays for Halloween

Skeleton family having some fun using each other's arms as bats to hit down the pumpkin pinata.
Blaine is having some fun this Halloween outside the family home in Naramata where they will have their skeletons doing something different every day of October. (Facebook)
Skeletons go fishing in a Naramata yard. Blaine Gerlach and her two kids will be changing up the skeletons each day. (Submitted)

A spooky scary skeleton crew has shown up in a Naramata yard and no bones about it — the community is loving it.

Naramata mom Blaine Gerlach and her kids have decided to scare up a different display of her skeletons for every day of October.

Gerlach and her kids wanted to go all out this Halloween with a skeleton display in their side yard at 485 Robinson Avenue.

This is the first year she’s done a skeleton display and is loving the feedback so far from neighbours.

The skeletons are lit so they can be viewed at night as well for anyone walking or driving by.

“We are excited. It’s been fun coming up with ideas of what they are up to each day,” said Gerlach.

Her children Lincoln, 7 and Lennox, 6, brainstorm ideas and help with the setup and tear down each day.

The skeletons will change each day before dinner.

So far, the skeletons have gone fishing and caught a ghost head, used their arms to hit down a pumpkin pinata and they’ve also tried to run away from a scary spider.

The skeleton display can be viewed every day at 485 Robinson Ave. in Naramata.

Halloween

