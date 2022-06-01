National Ride Don’t Hide returning to Kelowna

The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride in partnership with the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation

The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride returns on June 12 after two years of being cancelled.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna is bringing back the national ‘Ride Don’t Hide’ fundraiser with its local roots.

Associate Director of Community Engagement Jessica Samuels said the ride is in partnership with the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

“Payton and Dillon Budd are two young men who lost their lives to suicide. Their father, Thomas Alan Budd, he’s also is the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, has gone through his own journey of healing and understanding, and through that he’s been a huge supporter of mental health work across the community.”

Participants can sign up to ride 6 km, 25 km, or 50 km routes. There’s also a 6 km walking route for those who don’t want to ride.

The ride is $55 to sign-up, or Samuels said you can commit to the Budd’s 100.

“If you register for that on the website it actually automatically waves the registration fee and you are agreeing to raise $100.”

The best part according to Samuels, is all of Budd’s “100 funds” raised will be matched by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

All funds raised stay local to support programs under CMHA Kelowna.

Registration on the day of opens at 7:30 a.m. at Sutherland Bay Park on Ellis Street with staggered start times for each race.

So far more than 100 people have signed up to race and over $19,000 has been raised.

