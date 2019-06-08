Needle and knife allegedly found during elementary school field trip

Parents outraged after finding out grade 3 students were allegedly instructed to pick up garbage near Vernon beach without their permission

Vernon parents are voicing their outraged after finding out their kids were allegedly instructed to clean up garbage near Kin Beach.

Saturday morning, after finding out the details of a planned trip to the beach on June 6, a mother of an eight-year-old grade 3 student at Okanagan Landing Elementary School, took to the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook page to share in her shock.

“BIG HUGE RANT!!,” she wrote. “When your child’s elementary school takes a field trip to pick up garbage at the wetlands beside Kin Beach. Now I’m all for having clean parks! Yet when my daughter tells me of a knife that was found along with her finding a needle [and] that’s where my rant comes in.”

Discussions around the situation ensued and about five hours after the rant was published, the post garnered over 120 reactions and 172 comments. Many agreed with the mother’s sentiments and expressed their concern.

“My daughter was on the same field trip. There was no form to sign asking if it was okay. I found out through my daughter after the fact,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m all for picking up trash, that’s okay, but seriously even adults need to be extremely careful when there [are] needles or knives, never mind children. Unacceptable,” wrote another.

She explained in the comments that while a permission slip was signed for a “day at the beach”, she had not been made aware of the garbage clean up.

“Just latex gloves were given and no permission slip was even handed out,” she told the Morning Star. “The only permission slip I got was a fun day for the kids who attended and participated the cross-country run this year [on Monday].”

She noted that the field trip to Kin Beach took place Thursday, but she was not made aware of the incident until Saturday.

“The school better be so thankful my daughter wasn’t pricked by this needle or you would have one large lawsuit on your hands!!,” the concerned mother wrote in her original post. “I will be contacting the school and the district on Monday and I expect an explanation!!”

The Morning Star has reached out to the principal of Okanagan Landing Elementary for comment.

Editor’s Note: The Facebook post was written Saturday morning after the school had closed for the weekend.

Related: Woman steps on used needle at Kin Beach

Related: Vernon hot spots cleaned of needles and garbage

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

