Needs increasing for Kelowna’s homeless with winter looming

Winter is coming, and once again, the Kelowna Gospel Mission is in need of donations to help people battle the cold weather.

“Providing for basic needs is one of the first steps to bringing people out of homelessness,” says Carmen Rempel, executive director at the Gospel Mission. One of those basic needs is warmth and shelter, and that’s where donations come in.

Every year, people experiencing homelessness need new winter gear such as gloves, socks, coats and boots. The Gospel Mission collects and administers these donations to people in need, as well as hygiene items and fresh hot meals cooked three times a day.

Cassie, a resident of one of Kelowna’s encampments, also mentioned a desire for thick and cozy blankets. Her tent was full of layers of sleeping bags and blankets to try and keep warm, and she says that other residents don’t have as much as she does.

Donations are accepted at the Gospel Mission thrift store or at the Leon Ave. shelter.

