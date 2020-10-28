John Price, 79, next to a 1,000 pound pumpkin at Swan Lake Nurseryland. (Contributed)

John Price, 79, next to a 1,000 pound pumpkin at Swan Lake Nurseryland. (Contributed)

Neighbours help North Okanagan senior stay active

‘It takes a community that cares to help this happen and I would hope that more people would get involved with helping seniors have this quality of life’

As a retired horticulturist and former judge at the Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition, John Price missed the fair fun that was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

But the 79-year-old’s neighbours made sure Price didn’t miss out on an enormous spectacle out of Spallumcheen. Price was impressed to see out a 1,000-pound pumpkin at Swan Lake Nurseryland recently, another one of his favourite spots.

READ MORE: 1,000 lb pumpkin tips Armstrong scale

“He spent about six years working at Swan Lake Fruit Stand after his retirement and is still warmly welcomed whenever he goes out to say hello to the many long time staff that he worked with there,” neighbour Brenda Canning said. “I’ve taken him out to shop and check out the activity there for the past few months and the staff are always happy to see him.”

Price has fond memories of his time as a judge at the IPE, and missed out on seeing the agricultural displays this year.

Turning 80 this spring, Price remains in his home, where he’s lived for about 40 years, thanks to some help from friends and neighbours who have come to love and care for him.

He loves to get out to go for his weekly newspaper (which he always looks forward to reading) and drives to observe the nature, wildlife and the goings on around Vernon and the North Okanagan.

“He especially likes to stop in and say hello to long time friends, the Davison’s at Davison Orchard and check out and support the Farmers Market (especially the nice lady with the delicious plum cake) and see some of the farmers he’s known for years,” Canning said.

READ MORE: Vernon orchard closes pumpkin field after IH notice

Born and raised in Smithers, B.C., Price attended university in Vancouver. He then moved to Osoyoos where he worked for many years before moving to Vernon.

“It’s nice to see seniors be able to have quality of life and be able to get out to socialize with long time friends and have the enjoyment of still being involved with their communities,” Canning said. “It takes a community that cares to help this happen and I would hope that more people would get involved with helping seniors have this quality of life. It’s such a joy to see the smiles on their faces when they are able to get out and appreciate the littlest things that most of us take for granted.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HalloweenSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland woman raising money for backpack program

Just Posted

Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans.
Morning Start: A New Orleans hotel offered a $15,000 stay to whoever stole the “most outrageous” item from them

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

(Contributed - City of West Kelowna)
City of West Kelowna to consider endorsing Smith Creek project

Smith Creek neighbourhood plan proposes 900+ housing development on 154 hectares

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
15 cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna Francophone school outbreak

Three other schools in Kelowna are also dealing with potential exposure events

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

City of Kelowna crews are cleaning city hall after it was vandalized overnight. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Graffiti condemning the virus appears overnight on City Hall

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Too rural, not enough diversity, soul searching needed, say BC Liberals

Elections BC says there are about 600,000 mail-in and absentee ballots across the province still to count

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to provide an update on the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Canada has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 10,000 novel coronavirus deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Alberta COVID deaths pushes Canada past milestone of 10,000 deaths

Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little over two months after the first was reported

An elderly woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past an advertisement for a television series in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. has been under a COVID-19 state of emergency for more than half the year

Province has been under a state of emergency for 32 weeks – and counting

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
L.A. Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to win 1st World Series title since 1988

National League champs claim crown in six games

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
UPDATE: Flames doused for second time at fatal Penticton apartment fire

The Elm Ave. building first caught fire around 4 a.m., killing two people and displacing dozens

Two have been taken to hospital following a vehicle crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crash north of Vernon causes Highway 97 traffic delays

Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle incident near Swan Lake; occupants taken to hospital

Most Read