New art exhibit greeting travellers at Kelowna airport

The art exhibition opened in Kelowna’s airport this week

Lake Country Artist Wanda Lock stands below her ‘Kate and Molly’ art exhibition at YLW June 2022 (contributed)

Lake Country’s Wanda Lock was selected by the Kelowna Art Gallery to have four mixed-media paintings on display at Kelowna’s airport.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the opportunities this new dedicated exhibition space provides,” said Nataley Nagy, executive director at the Kelowna Art Gallery. “Plus, it’s hard to miss.”

The four paintings titled Kate and Molly span 40 feet long and eight feet tall, and can be seen above the airline check-in area.

The work’s title references a classic soliloquy involving Molly Bloom — a fictional character from James Joyce’s 1922 novel Ulysses — and singer and songwriter Kate Bush’s 1989 song, The Sensual World. They both intersect upon an iconic seed cake, which Lock has rendered in her characteristic painterly language.

The exhibition will be on display until June 2023.

