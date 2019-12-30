New North Okanagan group celebrates benefits of whole foods

Plant-based groups sets down roots

There is a group starting up in Vernon for those who are enthusiastic about plant-empowered living.

In January 2020, a whole foods, plant based group is setting down roots.

“Plant-strong cuisine has been gaining momentum around the world,” said Elisheva Benjamin, who is organizing the group, called Plant Food Celebration, which will meet once a month for a potluck and networking.

READ MORE: New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

“Your choice at this time may be towards contemplating trying out whole food plant based eating or you may have already made this choice. It could be for spiritual benefits, animal welfare, respect for the environment, healthy choices or because it tastes great.”

For Benjamin, the choice to be plant based was for all of the above reasons.

“This way of eating is focused on plants being vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, grains, legumes and healthy oils,” said Benjamin. “A further benefit is that it helps eliminate inflammatory responses as it is providing more foods that are non-acidic to the body. Therefore the body will become more balanced and not so stressed.”

Plant Food Celebration is hosting a meet and greet Monday, Jan. 13 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the basement of People Place, room 003. There will be herbal tea and muffins.

“On this day I would like people to come together to share what you would like to see as part of the group. People will have an opportunity to meet me too.”

If you cannot attend the meet and greet, contact Elisheva Benjamin at elishevatalia@gmail.com or by phoning 778-475-4490 if you are interested and have any questions.

READ MORE: Plant-based protein companies poised to expand products, distribution next year

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fundraiser dinners to support Okanagan boy fighting cancer

Just Posted

West Kelowna welcomes first legal cannabis store: Spritleaf

The private shop opened its doors to the public last Saturday

Kelowna Rockets’ Foote notches two points as Canada downs Germany at World Juniors

Nolan Foote opened the scoring and added an assist in Canada’s win today

Waste and recycling fees set to go up across Central Okanagan

Glenmore Landfill and Westside Recycling Centre both raising fees on Jan. 1

Number of illegal moose killing ‘disappointing’ in North Okanagan

Conservation Office says this has been a bad year for poaching in Kelowna

86 per cent of first-time homebuyers in Okanagan need financial help to buy home: Report

Report says mortgage restrictions, interest rates and lack of supply attributing to financial pressures

Welcome Inn invites community to tour new Kelowna shelter

The site will officially open on New Year’s Day

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Investigation launched in reported poaching of black bear cub in the north Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

UPDATE: Traffic now moving following accident near Enderby

Both drivers taken to hospital following crash near Highway 97B junction

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

South Okanagan Indo-Canadian community donates over $500,000 to local medical foundation

Over the past five years, a group of more than 300 individuals… Continue reading

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at B.C. zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration,’ humane society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Most Read