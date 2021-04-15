New print and paper exhibit opens at Kelowna Art Gallery

A Nova Scotia-based printmaker is sharing her work at Kelowna Art Gallery until July

‘A Decaying Fort and a Lack of Guidance’ by Ericka Walker will be on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery until July 11.

Kelowna residents are invited to view a new exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery by Nova Scotia-based printmaker Ericka Walker.

Walker’s solo show is called ‘A decaying fort and a lack of guidance’ and it features a series of original prints on handmade paper that examine the language of public monuments. Features include rubbings of text taken from historical sites laid on top of screen-printed imagery.

The exhibition looks at defining moments of European colonial activity and Canadian sovereignty.

“The action of reassembling this historic language asserts the notion that heritage can be thought of as a living entity, that it is not static, and can be re-evaluated and reframed,” said Walker.

Walker is an associate professor of Art, at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, in Halifax. She was also the winner of the Okanagan Print Triennial (OPT) in 2018, which was exhibited at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

You can check out ‘A decaying fort and a lack of guidance’ until July 11, 2021. Walker is also offering a virtual tour of her Halifax art studio on May 6, at 3 p.m. on Zoom. Pre-registration is required here.

