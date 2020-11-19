Greeting cards with gift cards are being sought for seniors feeling lonely this holiday season. (Nexus photo)

Greeting cards with gift cards are being sought for seniors feeling lonely this holiday season.

Nexus making Okanagan seniors’ spirits bright for Christmas

New protocols have helped keep COVID-19 cases low, however, social distancing has had a severe impact on seniors

New protocols have helped keep COVID-19 cases low in Vernon, however, social distancing has had a particularly severe impact on our senior’s population, a group that is already at risk of social isolation.

Living in quarantine has increased feelings of loneliness and anxiety for many seniors in our community who live alone, according to Judy Katalinic, who is coordinating the Making Spirits Bright campaign for Seniors Services at NexusBC.

NexusBC Community Resource Centre is on a mission to make spirits brighter for seniors this Christmas. By kick-starting their annual campaign early this year, NexusBC is hoping that people will start to donate to the cause on – or before – Giving Tuesday, Canada’s National Giving Day on Dec. 1.

“Seniors who live alone can often be overlooked and left with unmet needs, inducing feelings of anxiety and loneliness,” said Katalinic. “So this year it is especially important for us to let seniors know that they are cared for and not alone.”

The campaign relies on donations from the community and local organizations, to help Seniors Services at NexusBC give a gift card with a small gift to unwrap on Christmas Day, to seniors who will find themselves alone this Christmas.

“It has been a strange and difficult year for most of us,” Katalinic said. “So our hope is that folks will want to end 2020 on a more positive note by making spirits brighter for a senior this Christmas.”

Anyone who wants to support Making Spirits Bright for seniors can purchase a gift card from a local store that provides the basic necessities, and bring it to the NexusBC Community Resource Centre, 3201 30th St., along with a cheerful card. Recipients can display the cards and re-read correspondence to remind themselves that you care.

If you or your family want to support a senior by donating a hamper, contact Judy Katalinic at NexusBC for more information at 250-545-0585.

Donations are also welcomed on line at www.nexusbc.ca/makingspiritsbright.htm






