Night festival, Nuit Blanche, comes to Kelowna

The artistic event takes place on Oct. 15 from 6p.m. until midnight

Voulez-vous danser avec moi, ce soir?

Nuit Blanche, a “multidisciplinary” art show, held at the Francophone cultural center will transform downtown Kelowna into a guinguette (a festive bistro and outdoor ballroom) on Oct. 15 from 6p.m. until midnight.

All activities at the art show are free of charge.

The event will be held the Francophone cultural center at 702 Bernard Avenue and in the parking lot of Interior Savings, located across Ritcher Street, at 678 Bernard Avenue. This year’s event will feature a number of artists from Kelowna and across B.C.

From 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. four local artists will be performing on a small stage:

· Gil Kafka,Musician

· Skylah Sheppard, Poetry Elf

· Travis Andrews, Hip-hop Poet

· Mackenzie ‘Ken’ Shaw, Drag King

At 9:30 p.m., Kelowna’s DJ Francis Langevin will start playing music for people to dance to amongst the art displays.

More information about the art displays, exhibits and demonstrations is available at nuitblanchekelowna.ca.

The term nuit blanche means sleepless night, so rest up to get ready for a night of fun.

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
