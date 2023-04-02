No boys allowed: Celebrating women at annual Kelowna Women’s Fair

Spas, fitness centres, home businesses, and adult toy shops are just a few of the things you’ll find a the Kelowna Women’s Fair.

The show opened at 10 a.m. Apr. 2 at Parkinson Rec Centre and the first 100 women through the doors were treated to a gift bag.

Melissa Sinclair is the woman behind it all.

She says the gift bags were gone before the doors officially opened as many eager ladies arrived early for the event.

“I’ve actually been doing this show for close to 10 years now. I have this amazing list of vendors that like to come back year after year and then word spreads just to give me a shout to participate in this event.”

Sinclair says in the first 20 minutes they had about 140 women arrive and she expects the day will stay busy until the show’s end at 3 p.m.

“There’s so many amazing businesses that are women-owned, women-run and geared toward women. Having a show just to showcase women in business I think is awesome.”

