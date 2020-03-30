No need to press the walk button at some North Okanagan crosswalks

The City of Vernon is creating touchless crosswalks to reduce touch points around town. (City map)

The City of Vernon is making changes to downtown traffic signals as part of its response to COVID-19, in order to reduce high touch points in the community.

Starting today (March 30), pedestrian ‘walk’ phases at intersections located on 30th Avenue, 32nd Avenue, and 35th Avenue will happen automatically with no need to press a button. No changes will be made to traffic signals on Highway 97 (32nd Street), so pedestrians will need to continue to press the button in order to cross the highway.

“Locations with particularly loud audible walk announcements will have the audible announcement switched off at night so residents are not disrupted overnight,” the city states. This includes the intersections of 30th Avenue and 29th Street, 30th Avenue and 34th Street, and 32nd Avenue and 33rd Street.

“It will take some time to implement the changes at each of the identified intersections. It is anticipated this work will be completed by the end of the week.”

The city is reviewing other intersections and may implement touchless pedestrian crossings in more locations in the coming weeks.

