Nominations for Kelowna Chamber of Commerce “40 Under Forty” now open

The chamber said the search for “Best of the Best” is on

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The Chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

“This is a great program that allows BDO and the community as a whole, to take a moment and celebrate those special individuals who, despite their young years, have begun to drive our city’s economy and stimulate positive change,” BDO’s Office Managing Partner Mike Gilmore said.

“We can’t wait to see who will be recognized as part of the 2020 Top 40 Under Forty program.”

The judges will use a pre-determined criteria to evaluate the nominees. Different recipients will be featured in the media weekly from February until the end of June. There will be a wrap-up celebration for the recipients on Jun. 24.

Nominations can be made through the Chamber’s website.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce release nominees for 2019 Business Excellence Awards

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Summerland college operated from 1906 to 1915
Next story
Book examines history of B.C. wine industry

Just Posted

Icewine harvesting underway in Okanagan

Hundreds of tonnes of grapes expected to be harvested this year for icewine in surrounding Okanagan area

City of West Kelowna proposes 4.8% tax increase for 2020

Tax increase will generate $2.3 million more in revenue in comparison to 2019 budget, city says

Nominations for Kelowna Chamber of Commerce “40 Under Forty” now open

The chamber said the search for “Best of the Best” is on

Kelowna city council approves off-leash dog beach on Lake Avenue

This is the fourth off-leash dog beach to be implemented in Kelowna

Power restored in West Kelowna

Power is out for those living near Mount Boucherie Secondary School

VIDEO: Kenney lays out key demands for meeting with Trudeau

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney aims for clear signs of federal action on two-day Ottawa trip

First Nations want Big Bar landslide cleared ASAP to allow fish passage

Leadership calling for urgent action and resources to remove obstruction on the Fraser

Assessed value of Lower Mainland homes expected to decrease in 2020

Other areas of province may see modest increases over last year’s values

Book examines history of B.C. wine industry

Author Luke Whittall has studied the growth of the industry from the mid-19th century to today

Chilliwack family’s therapy dog injured in hit and run

Miniature pit bull Fifty’s owner is a single mother facing close to $10,000 in vet bills

Cross examination application denied in Sagmoen trial: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

Competitive Christmas decorating takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

It’s not uncommon for neighbours to good-naturely compete with one another when… Continue reading

Alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain waives preliminary trial

Brittain will return to court in January to schedule a trial date

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

Most Read