North Okanagan agency celebrates Learning Disabilities month

October is Learning Disabilities month, and local youth and tutors are celebrating their success

Parents whose children once hated to read are delighted to see them smiling while they sound out words thanks to a local group lending a hand and ear.

The Vernon Learning Disabilities Association (VLDA) marks its 48th year of providing tutoring and advocacy services to students with learning disabilities and their families.

In celebration of Learning Disabilities month this October, the VLDA is sharing some of its summer success stories.

“I have noticed huge changes in self-esteem,” one parent said of their son. “He feels more comfortable in new situations and is able to transfer what he has learned. He is more aware of letters and sounds all around us.”

The parent whose little guy hated to read said: “Now he often has said that reading with (his tutor) is the best part of his day.”

One of our tutors describes a primary school student who entered the program, “already shocked, almost defeated.”

The tutor was able to use her skills, plus materials specific to the student’s needs.

By the end of the summer, he was, according to the tutor, “considering himself a reader.”

Since 1973, the VLDA has been providing instruction and assistance in the community, and 2021 was no exception.

“Despite all the stresses of this past summer – COVID-19 and the new behaviours it required – cleaning, masking, social distancing, plus the extreme heat, and the fires– our tutors and students worked through the summer,” said Viv Norris, with the association.

READ MORE: Help is available for learning disabilities

READ MORE: In-person school conference upset Vernon teachers

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationliteraryOkanagan