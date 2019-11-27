North Okanagan community offers free bus rides

Free transit all day within city of Vernon limits

With gas prices on the rise, let Vernon Regional Transit do the driving this Saturday.

The City of Vernon is providing free transit service throughout the city all day on Nov. 30, 2019, in celebration of the Downtown Vernon Association’s Annual Light Up.

“Free transit helps make this event more accessible to our community and minimizes traffic and parking demands downtown,” the city states. “Vernon’s downtown transit exchange is located just steps from the festivities, making transit an easy, safe, and comfortable way to enjoy the Light Up.”

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of city-wide free transit all day long for all of their transportation needs.

Free service will be available within Vernon city limits. Travel to other communities, including Coldstream, is not included.

Visit BCTransit.com/Vernon for more information about Vernon Regional Transit and to plan your trip.

