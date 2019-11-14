North Okanagan event inspires handmade holiday

Those looking to spend a little less this Christmas are urged to show their environmental support with a Handmade Holiday.

SENS invites the community to its eighth annual Handmade Holiday, a free, family-friendly event Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Schubert Centre.

“This is not a market and there is nothing for sale – volunteers (individuals and community groups) demonstrate how to make simple, natural gifts in hopes of inspiring others to do so at home,” said Sheila Campbell, director with the Sustainable Environment Network Society. “The theme aims to encourage people to avoid buying new ‘stuff’ and instead use natural, repurposed, affordable materials that result in as zero waste as possible.”

Some of the demonstrations will include: how to make your own lotion, repurpose felted wool sweaters, hand stitch ornaments, make cards with natural dyes, build natural swags, create waste free gift wrap, sew rope bowls, recipe gift ideas, creative crochet ideas and a children’s take-away activity.

“You can also relax and experience the gift of listening at the ‘listening corner,’” said Campbell.

The Kalamalka Weavers and Spinners will also be there to demonstrate their beautiful craft. And this year SENS is also excited to have Runaway Moon Theatre join the event for the first time. Runaway Moon is a community engaged arts group based in Grindrod that initiates art projects across the valley, that explore aspects of living in our area. They will be at Handmade Holiday to help attendees make and take useful gifts from re-used material, decorated with images from nature that help tell what time of year it is. They will also have information about their upcoming clothing-making project.

“Feel free to bring craft supplies, books and/or magazines to donate or trade at our free table,” said Campbell. “You can also browse and borrow on-site, theme related books from the Okanagan Regional Library – don’t forget your library card!”

The Schubert Centre thrift store and cafe will also be open from 11 – 4 for those who wish to purchase inspirational craft supplies or have a soup, sandwich, tea or coffee!

