A local student has made a record-breaking discovery.

Neko Wong, a Grade 4 Beairsto Elementary student, has made it into the Guinness World Record books.

The Coldstream girl found a sand dollar bigger than her head in El Sargenta, Mexico, on the beach. It is apparently the largest sand dollar in the world.

Neko received her award in the mail last week after undergoing the process to validate her find.

