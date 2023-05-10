North Okanagan Mother’s Day run sets lofty fundraising target

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz, centre, with his parents David and Laura. Stankiewicz and his partner, Marie Articus, host the third Move4Mom fundraising walk, run, hike Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day), at Kal Lake Provincial Park in Coldstream. All proceeds from the event will go the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. The event, held in memory of Laura, who died of uterine cancer in 2020, hopes to raise $100,000 this year. (Stankiewicz family photo)

It’s a small charity event with a big goal.

The Move4Mom 2023 running event is being taken to lofty heights by organizers Oliver Stankiewicz and his partner Marie Articus, setting a $100,000 goal. Proceeds from the run go to the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“This is a big goal but we are motivated to push this fundraising initiative to a new level with the hope of helping individuals in our community going through cancer treatment,” said Stankiewicz, who began the event in 2021 by running 100 kilometres on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“People need the best possible care when it comes to cancer treatment and that is what motivates us, in fundraising and in our training for the event. Cancer touches so many lives and we want to see a better outcome for individuals and families after the loss of my mom to cancer back in 2020.”

Stankiewicz’s mom, Laura Jean, died of uterine cancer. His first event in 2021 raised $30,000, and last year, with the event held at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, Stankiewicz and Articus helped raise more than $45,000.

This year’s Move4Mom event returns to Kal Lake Park Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

“She will always be the heart and soul of this event,” said Stankiewicz.

The event that started as a small, one-off endurance run with a goal of raising $5,000 has turned in a community-wide fundraiser with the backing of what Stankiewicz calls “some pretty amazing individuals and businesses.”

Bannister GM Vernon has pledged to donate $10/kilometre to the participants of the event that run, walk or hike for Move4Mom. The Stober Foundation from Kelowna has stepped forward and is matching any and all donations to the event up to $50,000 until the end of May.

To donate or to register for Move4Mom 2023, or for information on the run, visit themovementrun.com.

