Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Rebekah Beck - Vernon Morning Star file)

Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Rebekah Beck - Vernon Morning Star file)

North Okanagan Mounties fix senior’s flat tire

Bob Davison was pulled over and for the life of him, he didn’t know why

Bob Davison of Vernon’s beloved orchard was pulled over by police last week, but for the life of him, he couldn’t figure out what he’d done wrong.

Davison, 87, said he was leaving a doctor’s appointment when the red-and-blue lights started flashing behind him.

“An RCMP lady pulled me over and asked for my driver’s licence,” he said. “You know what’s going through your head, ‘what have I done?’”

Turns out, he had a flat tire.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

“I didn’t know it. The car rode good, I didn’t realize it was flat,” he said. “I must have driven a few miles on it.”

A second Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer appeared, seemingly out of nowhere, Davison said, and asked him if he had BCAA.

“I said no. I did have it at one time for years but I dropped it because I never needed it.”

The officers surprised him when they offered to change his tire.

“These new fandangled cars have too many gadgets with these locking lug nuts,” he said. “I was very grateful, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Davison said too often people hear the negative side of policing.

“You hear a lot about defunding and all the mistakes that are made but they are human too and they certainly did me a good turn,” he said.

He reciprocated and offered his thanks by bringing the officers a box of delicious Davison Orchard apples.

“This shows police are more than law-keepers, they are servants,” Davison said.

RCMP media officer Const. Chris Terleski said he was told of the incident last week and it was great to hear.

“Sometimes it’s the smallest things we can do for people that make the biggest difference,” Terleski said.

READ MORE: Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

READ MORE: Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

Just Posted

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Guilty plea expected this morning in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Darlene Richard's cat's ashes were stolen on Friday, Oct. 9. (Darlene Richard)
Kelowna woman pleads for cat’s ashes to be returned following burglary

Along with electronics and jewelry, Darlene Richard’s beloved cat’s ashes were stolen too

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)
How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

Winter is coming…

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)
Prolific Kelowna offender on trial for alleged police chase resulting in crash

John Michael Aronson is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a pursuit while his licence was suspended

Snow could be seen Oct. 12 on Highway 5, near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Vernon Morning Star file)
North Okanagan Mounties fix senior’s flat tire

Bob Davison was pulled over and for the life of him, he didn’t know why

Dalia, born July 6 to Claude Awad and Julie Martel. (Submitted/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke family working through postpartum depression

8-12 per cent of mothers experience postpartum depression

This image of a trail of lights in the night sky was captured by Kristy Russell at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday.
Mysterious trail of lights caught on camera in the Okanagan

The set of lights in Penticton may be Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren
Canadians divided over mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, priority inoculations

Only 39 per cent of respondents said getting a vaccine should be mandatory

Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.'s civic elections. (Elections BC)
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Arlyn Greig was one of two candidates for the party, both of whom had their endorsements stripped

Most Read