North Okanagan Mounties fix senior’s flat tire

Bob Davison was pulled over and for the life of him, he didn’t know why

Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Rebekah Beck - Vernon Morning Star file)

Bob Davison of Vernon’s beloved orchard was pulled over by police last week, but for the life of him, he couldn’t figure out what he’d done wrong.

Davison, 87, said he was leaving a doctor’s appointment when the red-and-blue lights started flashing behind him.

“An RCMP lady pulled me over and asked for my driver’s licence,” he said. “You know what’s going through your head, ‘what have I done?’”

Turns out, he had a flat tire.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

“I didn’t know it. The car rode good, I didn’t realize it was flat,” he said. “I must have driven a few miles on it.”

A second Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer appeared, seemingly out of nowhere, Davison said, and asked him if he had BCAA.

“I said no. I did have it at one time for years but I dropped it because I never needed it.”

The officers surprised him when they offered to change his tire.

“These new fandangled cars have too many gadgets with these locking lug nuts,” he said. “I was very grateful, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Davison said too often people hear the negative side of policing.

“You hear a lot about defunding and all the mistakes that are made but they are human too and they certainly did me a good turn,” he said.

He reciprocated and offered his thanks by bringing the officers a box of delicious Davison Orchard apples.

“This shows police are more than law-keepers, they are servants,” Davison said.

RCMP media officer Const. Chris Terleski said he was told of the incident last week and it was great to hear.

“Sometimes it’s the smallest things we can do for people that make the biggest difference,” Terleski said.

READ MORE: Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

READ MORE: Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP