Virtual programming will assist the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society in spreding environmental education. (ABNCS photo)

North Okanagan nature centre online with gaming grant

Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society benefits from provincial funds

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is going virtual thanks to significant support from the province.

The educational centre is hoping to open in April, but that depends on provincial health orders. In the meantime, a Community Gaming Grant of $18,686 will help the society purchase IT acquisitions to support online/virtual programs.

“The pandemic has highlighted the important role our community organizations fulfil, and their ability to provide direct support for people in communities has been vital,” said Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne.

“Whether it’s helping local food banks or connecting people through technology and mobile services, we are here to support British Columbians through this difficult time and create stronger, more resilient communities.”

Allan Brooks is one of 54 not-for-profits receiving a total of $5 million in capital project grants this year.

Vernon is one of 29 communities benefiting. Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Penticton’s Onesky Community Resources Society is getting $139,380 to support the organization’s delivery of foundry (youth mental health) services in the Okanagan region, including creating more program spaces, new laundry and shower facilities, and an elevator. Revelstoke’s Avalanche Canada office is getting a $185,000 renovation to support COVID safety protocols. Summerland’s Recreation Society will receive $25,000 for a roof replacement.

“The BC Association for Charitable Gaming (BCACG) is pleased to see $5 million in support pumped into many provincially based not-for-profits at this critical time,” said Caroline Miller, chair, BCACG. “These much-needed injections of major capital funding will make all the difference to all the successful applicants. We applaud the provincial government and the gaming branch for their dedication to this critical, ongoing funding of projects that will assist in COVID-19 recovery programs for many groups.”

READ MORE: Upgrades trail in for Okanagan campgrounds

READ MORE: Relief funds keep Okanagan in the game

Nature

