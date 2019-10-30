Sutton Realtors and staff drop off donations from last year’s Warm & Fuzzy Shelter Collection at the Howard House. This year’s event goes Nov. 5. (Sutton Lakefront Realty photo)

North Okanagan realtors cozy up for a cause

Warm & Fuzzy collection dresses community’s most vulnerable for winter

As frost gathers on the pumpkins, Sutton is gearing up for its eighth annual Warm & Fuzzy Shelter Collection.

Realtors and staff will be collecting warm outerwear on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the Sutton parking lot (2749 30th St.) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s everything: its blankets and boots and clothes and toques,” said Tara Sopel, event organizer.

“This warm weather outerwear is utilized by Gateway Shelter, Howard House, Woman’s Transition House and spread throughout the community to meet the need of keeping our citizens warm and secure.”

The collection is even drive-through.

“You don’t even have to leave your car; we’ll grab your donations and load them into a waiting van.”

Residents are urged to check their closets for adult and children’s winter clothing, footwear, hats, gloves, blankets and towels. This year, the team will also accept cash donations to take along with the clothing and make sure you receive a tax receipt for any amount over $20.

Those who can’t make it to the event can drop off donations from now until Nov. 8 during business hours at Sutton’s office (across from Journey Inn). Our phone number is 250-549-3944 if you have any questions.

“Please comb through your closets and help Sutton help our great community!”

