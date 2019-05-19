Vernon’s Cydney Sanders receives an anatomical heart tattoo from Victoria artist Angie Di Fran during Vernon’s Five Fathom Tattoo’s Flashpoint Fundraiser Sunday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

North Okanagan tattoo fundraiser draws record support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

On one table in Vernon’s Five Fathoms Tattoo lay Fred Sanders of Vernon, on his stomach, receiving a celestial eye on his calf from Vancouver tattoo artist Chris Stiles.

Right beside him on another table, laying on his back, was Sanders’ son, Will, from Vernon, receiving a dragon from artist Rob Jobe of Salmon Arm on his right arm.

In the front portion of the shop, located on 30th Street, Will’s wife, Cydney, was on her back watching Victoria tattoo artist Angie Di Fran work on an anatomical heart.

Two other members of the Sanders family were also on tables getting inked.

The family was at Five Fathoms Tattoo Sunday to support, for the second time, the Flashpoint Fundraiser. And their support helped make it the best event yet, raising $28,500 for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

READ ALSO: Vernon tattoo shop inks support for Children’s Hospital

“We were here two years ago as a family,” said Cydney, comfortably relaxed as Di Fran completed the heart tattoo. “This is such a great cause.”

The event started at 8:45 a.m., featured a lineup around the block on 32nd Street, and, as of 11 a.m., 180 people had signed up to get a tattoo. You had to be 18 and with proper identification, and a minimum donation of $50. All proceeds from the fundraiser go to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

A total of 25 of Western Canada’s finest tattooers supported the event, donating their time and talent. Each artist brings a hand-painted sheet of pre-designed tattoos made specifically for the fundraiser.

Event founder Nick Matovich of Five Fathoms Tattoo started the event in 2013 in support of Children’s Hospital, where his daughter, Nova, now seven, had three open heart surgeries. Nova has a rare congenital heart defect known as Hypo-plastic Left Heart Syndrome, a condition that inhibits the development of the left side of the heart while in the womb.

The fundraiser is held every two years. Since its inception, events have raised $16,000, $26,000 and $27,163 at the last one in 2017.

The event finished after midnight on Monday, May 20.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kelowna’s Jessica Whittingstall (right) receives a tattoo of wildflowers from Vancouver artist Chelsea Chernobyl at the Vernon Five Fathoms Tattoo Flashpoint Fundraiser for B.C. Children’s Hospital Sunday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vancouver tattoo artist Chris Stiles puts the finishing touches on a celestial eye to Vernon’s Fred Sanders’ calf at the Five Fathoms Tattoo Flashpoint Fundraiser for B.C. Children’s Hospital Sunday in downtown Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
Woodworth purchased Summerland rink, created butcher operation
Next story
Former Greyhound Canada employees gather in Okanagan to say a final farewell

Just Posted

Only steps away: Gutsy Walk returns to Kelowna

The walk to cures for Crohn’s disease and colitis comes June 2

Okanagan Regional Library hosts famous author

Author of The Woo Woo, Lindsay Wong will be in Kelowna Tuesday

Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

The South Okanagan is the hottest spot to be in the province for Victoria Day

Five youth-led “positive change” projects in South Okanagan receive $9,500

Central Okanagan Foundation for Youth and United Way’s GenNext give money to projects

Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges

The cause of the fire on Renfrew Road is under investigation.

VIDEO: It’s warming up across the Okanagan Valley

Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

North Okanagan tattoo fundraiser draws record support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

North Okanagan crash claims a father

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Letter: More cell towers, more radiation

The ever increasing electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is creating a hell-on-earth situation for… Continue reading

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

The father and two youngesters fell down a steep and treachorous cliff while hiking on Burke Mountain

Most Read