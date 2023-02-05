The North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce chose the name Pebbles for the Winter Festival mascot. Pebbles will hang out at the festival, taking place from Feb. 17-19, 2023. (North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce- Facebook)

North Shuswap Winter Festival brings together communities

Pebbles the Penguin will oversee bed races, chili cook-off, games and more

North Shuswap communities are coming together to host their own Winter Festival, supporting local businesses and hosting social gatherings to bring people closer during the winter months.

Over the Family Day long weekend, Feb. 17 to 19, events will take place at different locations throughout the North Shuswap.

The North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce held a contest earlier this month to name the Winter Festival’s penguin mascot. Pebbles the Penguin will be shuffling around during the event, ready to greet festivalgoers.

Beginning on Friday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m., Winter Festival kicks off with a Sip & Shop beverage tasting and market at The Hub in Scotch Creek. This event will go on until late in the evening.

Saturday, Feb. 18, the family-friendly fun begins. Farrell’s Field will be home to a skating party from 1 to 4 p.m., with hot chocolate and hot dogs served by the Celista Fire Department.

The Lakeview Community Centre, 7703 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. in Anglemont, will host a family open house with the fire department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, games, community information, fundraising and the fire trucks will be on display.

Saturday night starting at 4 p.m. a family dance will take over at the North Shuswap Community Hall. Food will be available by donation, and a cash bar will be on location serving drinks, with hot chocolate for children. The dance is co-sponsored by Celista Estate Winery.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, compete in a chili cook-off and watch a hot dog eating contest at the Scotch Creek Hub, 12 to 2 p.m. By 2 p.m., anyone participating in the bed races must have their bed-shaped vehicle inspected, ready to participate in the bed parade at 2:30 at the Scotch Creek Family Fun Centre parking lot. At 3 p.m., the bed races take off, hosted by the North Shuswap Lions Club. During the races, a barbecue hosted by the North Shuswap Health Centre will feed the crowd, and the North Shuswap Childcare Society will entertain children with activities and games. There will also be music, fire pits and a beer garden.

The festival will close Sunday night at 6 p.m. with fireworks launched from the Hub’s field, viewable from the Fun Centre’s parking lot.

Any changes or updates can be found on the North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

