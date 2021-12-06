Okanagan author raises money for food bank

It’s that time of year for the gift of giving, especially to those who are less fortunate.

This month, an Okanagan author is doing her part to help those in need with a fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Darcy Nybo will be at the Artisan Holiday Market (Pizzamoreh) at 100 – 2565 Main Street (across from the Cherry Pit) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 to sign copies of her books.

Books available for signing are her recent novel, Reluctant Angel, at the market, as well as her children’s book, Bark! Swat! Crunch! and two short story collections, Read My Shorts and Okanagan Tall Tales.

She will also off her children’s book Emma Jean Finds a Friend, free with a suggested donation of $5 to the food bank.

“Aside from giving away Emma Jean Finds A Friend with foodbank donations, I’m also donating $1 from every book sold to the food bank. This is a rough time of year for so many people, and this year with COVID, fires and floods, it’s even worse. I know the food bank can buy three times as much as I can with the money given, so donating cash from sales is a no-brainer,” explained Nybo.

The Artisan Holiday Market takes place seven days a week at Pizzamoreh until Dec. 22.

