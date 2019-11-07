Okanagan bartenders gear up for cocktail competition

The Okanagan’s top bartenders are gearing up for a highly competitive event, tonight (Nov. 7).
The Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff is in its seventh year and is sold out.
There will be 10 local bartenders representing different restaurants from around the region, competing for the title of best in the Okanagan.
Last year Big White’s Globe was crowed king of cocktails in the People’s Choice category, while Judge’s Choice went to Rowan Henderson from Salt and Brick.
During the event bartenders must create cocktails that include two Okanagan Spirit ingredients and a local wine/beer/cider. They will be n partnered with their chef’s to pair these cocktail creations with food.
This year the competitors are:
- Kitchen Provisions Catering
- Oak + Cru
- The Train Station Pub
- Summerhill Pyramid Winery
- The Nest & Nectar
- Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium
- Waterfront Cafe
- Micro Bar & Bites
- Broken Anchor
- Jacks Pizza & Liquor
The event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Laurel Packing House.
