(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Okanagan-based group ready for B.C.-wide celebration of collector cars

July 9 is recognized as Collector Car Appreciation Day in the province

July 2022 is Collector Car Appreciation Month in B.C. and one Okanagan-based group is going the extra mile to celebrate the occasion.

The Specialty Vehicle Association of B.C. has organized a drive-by car rally across the South Okanagan on July 9, a day proclaimed in the province as one dedicated to collector vehicles.

This year will mark the ninth in which the organization has represented the province in celebrating collector cars.

The group will drive from Summerland to Osoyoos, before going to a farm in Cawston for a car show and community barbecue, according to Specialty Vehicle Association of B.C. president Bob Kelly.

“The car shows donate to local charities and what the collector car community gives back through charities and tourism is very underrated,” he said.

It was in April 1980 when the province first recognized the non-profit organization and its dedication to preserving the collector vehicle hobby in B.C. Since then, Kelly has led the group by organizing various car shows in support of local charities, hospitals, seniors’ programs and school projects.

“Collector Car Appreciation Month is an opportunity to publicly acknowledge the present and past contributions of British Columbia’s collector vehicle community to the economic, social and cultural development of this province,” a proclamation from the province reads.

Most recently, the group stopped by 10 different senior facilities from Summerland to Osoyoos in vehicles like the Model A Ford coupe, 1956 Mercury truck, 1965 Mustang and 1967 Chevrolet Nova.

READ MORE: Vintage drive-by parade returns to South Okanagan

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

carsCommunityOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
Summerland author’s thriller set in Thailand

Just Posted

(Photo - @synnevataylor/Twitter)
Missing person in Okanagan Lake

Josh Gorges, Raymond James (presenting sponsor) General Manager Erica Whiteley, and Black Comeau (left to right) (Photo - KGH Foundation/Contributed)
Bases loaded with NHL talent at Kelowna’s Homebase charity event

The search is on for Chelsea Cardno and her dog JJ at Misson Creek in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)
Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
COSAR back on the search for missing woman and dog in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image ×