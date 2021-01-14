(Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs)

(Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs)

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs need support for downtown youth centre

The organization is thanking the community for its continued support

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club (BGC) is reaching out to thank the community for its support throughout a difficult year.

The non-profit’s community engagement coordinator Richelle Leckey said despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, various companies, businesses and individuals still donated to help keep the doors open and services going.

“We have obviously had our challenges with the pandemic as has everybody, and it’s so gratifying to see those people come together to make a difference even when it might be a bit of a challenge for them,” she said.

The pandemic forced BGC to cancel their fundraising events, which meant relying more heavily on groups, businesses and individuals coming to them instead of the other way around.

She said they’ve had to move many of their in-person services online, but the Downtown Youth Centre in Kelowna, which offers temporary shelter for youth, is still open and young people are using it.

“Our shelter is for youth in the event they find themselves in a homelessness situation, although our goal is to do a lot of prevention and diversion work around homelessness,” she said.

“This means we hope not to fill the shelter up, that we’re actually moving kids into a safe place where someone can care for them and help them get in the right direction.”

Leckey also wanted to ask the community to keep the BGC in mind, especially since events are still on hold for the time being as gathering restrictions remain in place.

“Even though the (season of) giving has happened, we’re still in need throughout the year,” she said.

“In order for us to continue to offer the programs and service that children, youth and families need in the Okanagan, we do need the support ongoing.”

For more information BGC’s virtual services, as well as to donate, visit their website.

READ: Kelowna furniture company, seniors home raise funds for Boys and Girls Club

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan outreach society in need of new home

Just Posted

The administration office for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
French Immersion starting at Okanagan-Mission Secondary in fall of 2022

School board approves move in response to enrolment surge at École Kelowna Senior Secondary

(Stock photo)
Traffic concerns delay liquor licence for West Kelowna winery

New West Kelowna winery wants to host special events, install 146-person lounge

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Renders show The Hatching Point brewery, proposed for 2850 Boucherie Road. (City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna council endorses Western-themed brewery

The Hatching Point has been proposed for West Kelowna’s wine trail area

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance faces dismissal from the RCMP. (File photo)
Mountie accused of Kelowna sexual assault faces dismissal from RCMP

Chad Vance is scheduled for a conduct hearing in April, two months after his February criminal trial

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C. Photo of reporter Anna McKenzie and her daughter taken by Captured Memories Photography. Bayleigh Marelj, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C.

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID death at North Okanagan care home

First death recorded from coronavirus at Creekside Landing

Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton cop saves life of elderly man

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Parents learned on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that a member of the South Canoe Elementary school community is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (File photo)
Shuswap school principal self-isolating after COVID-19 confirmation

Parents told kids can continue attending school, Interior Health conducting contact tracing

Most Read