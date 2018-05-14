Hannah Ramis competes in the national spelling bee in Toronto recently, where she placed 12th. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan champ returns from National Spelling Bee

Hannah Ramis placed 12th at event, even outspelling organizers

Hannah May Ramis spelled her way to the nationals, and while there she even outspelled organizers.

The Grade 5 Lumby student recently returned from the National Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto.

“She did well and finished 12th overall,” said proud dad Bernie Ramis.

Hannah was up against 34 kids in the tough competition — all champions from their respective regions.

“The competition was so tight that, at the end of the regular round there were still 26 kids standing,” said Bernie. “So 26 headed to the tie-breaker round and the numbers were slowly whittled down. When there were only 12 remaining, our champ tripped on her word.”

Despite the hiccup, Hannah had a great time representing after winning the 2018 Spelling Bee of Canada B.C. Junior Division in April.

“Her overall experience was great. We’re very proud of her and we look forward to her joining the next Bee.”

And she did manage to stump organizers of the national event, who misspelled her name on her certificate (missing an ‘h’ at the end of her name).

Okanagan champ returns from National Spelling Bee

