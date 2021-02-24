Okanagan charity donates $3,000 to support young families

A $3,000 donation from the Gary Bennett Family Fund will go towards baby products for families in need. (Central Okanagan Food Bank)

No Central Okanagan baby will go hungry, thanks to support from local charities.

The Gary Bennett Family Fund donated $3,000 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s (COFB) No Hungry Children campaign and its Tiny Bundles Program, which provide pregnant mothers and families with children under age one with monthly food hampers, as well as weekly nutritional supplements, diapers, baby food and formula.

With the donation, COFB was able to purchase baby products at the West Kelowna Real Canadian Superstore.

“Baby products are incredibly expensive to buy and we couldn’t be more grateful for the many years of support from the Gary Bennett Family Fund,” COFB CEO Trevor Moss said.

“Last year, we had 1,356 visits to our Tiny Bundles program, which has a budget of over $183,000 per year to run. The addition of these products will go a long way to ensure local families have the support they need to provide a healthy life for their children.”

If you need assistance, you can visit the COFB website for more details on how you can participate in the program.

To support the No Hungry Children campaign, visit their website.

