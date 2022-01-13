Okanagan charity needs funds for cat found hanging in dumpster, recovering at vet

Terry is doing well and recovering at the vet. (AlleyCats)

It’s a new year but the same story continues for AlleyCats Alliance.

The non-profit started out in 2022 with a call from an Okanagan landfill that a feral cat was in trouble. The rescue is no stranger to coming to the aid of animals in need and jumped into action to help the poor feline.

It appears the cat had become suspended from a piece of metal inside one of the landfill collection bins. Landfill staff had managed to release the cat from the side of the dumpster, but the animal was badly injured.

Two AlleyCats volunteers attended the scene and successfully managed to capture the feline and bring him to the veterinarian.

According to Theresa Nolet, X-rays revealed the cat had no broken bones, but his leg was badly infected, indicating he could have been hanging in the bin for a few days.

“Terry as he has been named is on antibiotics, pain medication and anti-inflammatories and remains at the Vet’s until he is well enough to be placed in foster care. It is hoped that he will make a full recovery,” said Nolet.

AlleyCats is now hoping they can raise funds to help pay for Terry’s vet bill and after-care, as they are a charity.

If you are able to donate to AlleyCats Alliance you can use PayPal at www.alleycatsalliance.org, or by mail at 332, 113-437 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1.

