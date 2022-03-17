Okanagan College culinary students serve up tasty dishes for special dinner series

OC alumni Chris Van Hooydonk, chef at Backyard Farm’s Chef Table in Oliver mentored the students

Okanagan College’s restaurant hosted guests last Friday (March 11) as part of the Student Dinner Chef Series. (Photo courtesy of Okanagan College)

A former Okanagan College (OC) culinary student returned to his old campus last Friday (March 11) to mentor some of the region’s next best chefs during the school’s special dinner series.

The college’s restaurant hosted a number of guests on Friday for a meal that was part of the Student Chef Dinner Series, an event dedicated to giving current students a chance to work with some of the Okanagan’s most experienced chefs.

And in this case, one of the professional chefs responsible for working alongside the students was Okanagan College alumni Chris Van Hooydonk.

“It’s special coming back to OC to participate in the dinner as it’s bringing everything back full circle,” Van Hooydonk.

The Okanagan College graduate is now a chef at Oliver’s Backyard Farm’s Chef Table.

“It’s great to come back and use what I know to inspire young minds. Sharing knowledge is the foundation of strong mentorship.”

Students kicked off their weekend by learning from a number of OC alumni, including Van Hooydonk, who was responsible for creating the menu for Friday night’s dinner.

Some of the Okanagan’s very best foods were included in the menu, according to the college.

Locally handcrafted breads and wine from Oliver’s Bill Eggert’s Fairview Cellars were among the selections made by Van Hooydonk.

“I want to bring back the idea of breaking bread with the ones you love,” he said.

“To slow down and enjoy your experience with food. This is a shift that I believe needs to happen within the food industry.”

People interested in following similar upcoming special events are asked to visit the college’s culinary website.

