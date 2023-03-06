Helen Jackman (left), executive director of the OC Foundation, and Yael Cohen, donor and OC alum at the Vernon Campus. (OC image)

Okanagan College gets a jolt in electronic donation

Alumnus Yael Cohen donating $80,000 to the school’s electronics engineering technology program

Okanagan College has a surge in funding, all thanks to a donation from a local alumnus, Yael Cohen.

Cohen, who is a Vernon-based communications engineer, recently donated $80,000 worth of state-of-the-art electronic equipment to the college’s electronics engineering technology program.

The gift included hundreds of electrical components that will be used by program instructors to build in-class electrical circuits and test demos and will be made available to students for use in their end-of-term capstone projects.

“I was fortunate to receive numerous scholarships when I was in school, and I wanted to pay it forward,” said Cohen. “In particular, I know what a financial strain it can be for students to buy project supplies, and I wanted to help ease that burden.”

Cohen is a lifelong electronics hobbyist who has been amassing equipment for years to enhance her personal collection. When a recent stroke left her unable to use the equipment, she reached out to the chair of the college program to see if students could benefit from it.

“Yael Cohen’s contribution will enable us to provide an even more comprehensive and immersive learning experience for our students, preparing them for successful careers in the electronics industry,” said chair Randy Brown.

Brown adds that many of the electrical components Cohen donated will be used by students to build innovative, microprocessor-based capstone projects, such as solar panels that follow the sun’s movement, roadside radar for measuring vehicle speed, or programmable, automated cat feeders that distribute kibble on a timer.

