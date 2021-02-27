Okanagan couple’s passion to make a difference

Kerri and Kevin Black are highlighted for their volunteer work with the Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association. (Contributed)

Marie Molloy

Lake Country Volunteer Spotlight

“During and after WWII, my mother was always volunteering while also employed as a nurse. She fed kids from poorer families and assisted the mailman who suffered from diabetes. As a kid, you learn that and it becomes part of your life,” Kerri Black said.

The first thing you may notice about Kerri is her upbeat, natural way with people. Kerri is a born communicator who volunteers with the Carr’s Landing Community & Recreation Association (CLCRA) as a board member and director of communications. She also recruited volunteers to clean-up Gable Beach.

Before moving to B.C. with Kevin and their boys, Kerri competed nationally as a synchronized swimmer and held employment positions as a swim coach, swimming pool supervisor and foreman in Calgary for 30 years.

“As a coach I tried to inspire kids to be the best they could be in the sport. I was pretty successful at it and wanted to share my swimming passion with them in hopes my love of it would also inspire them.”

Kevin was a professional accountant and believes, “the most important thing in life is we’re here to serve people. You gotta leave this world a better place than how you found it.”

Kevin’s volunteer roles include treasurer and coach for non-profit hockey organizations as well as his current position as treasurer for the CLCRA. His passion is organizational and team effectiveness.

“Unless people are aligned around a mission and objectives, organizations won’t be that effective.”

And nothing means more to Kevin’s vision for achieving success, than to include a diversity of perspectives and experiences in the process.

“Others can really open-up a window to a world you’ve never really ever thought about or imagined before. When you bring different perspectives into volunteerism and non-profit organizations, the value of that diversity can be very beneficial.”

Working with the CLCRA during COVID restrictions, Kevin made it possible for members to make automated annual membership payments as well as attend meetings. In fact, more members attended the 2020 virtual annual general meeting than in previous years.

“You can gain skills and confidence doing volunteer work you may not have the chance to get in an employment position,” Kevin said. “Volunteering is also a great way to meet people and help others to achieve things of benefit to organizations and the community.”

On-line information about Carr’s Landing Community & Recreation Association may be found at:

Carr’s Landing website: http://carrslanding.net

Carr’s Landing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clcra/

District of Lake Country volunteering opportunities:

https://www.lakecountry.bc.ca/en/living-in-our-community/volunteering.aspx

KCR Volunteering opportunities:

https://kcr.ca/community-services/okanagan-volunteer-opportunities-fair/lake-country-get-involved/

Marie Molloy is a community activist who lives in Carr’s Landing and is chairperson of the District of Lake Country Access & Age-friendly Committee

