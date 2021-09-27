Okanagan drunk driving awareness group launches fundraiser

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Central Okanagan is hosting their first fundraiser

The Central Okanagan Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is hosting their first fundraiser this year.

MADD Central Okanagan is hoping to raise $20,000, which will fund the group’s awareness campaigns and youth programs, as well as fund the training of new victim services volunteers.

This year’s fundraiser, Champions for MADD, will be the chapter’s first fundraiser and will be held virtually due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The virtual event will feature a silent auction, live auction, musical performances, as well as guest speakers. Tickets are available for $5 each.

Live auction items include:

VIP Lunch with West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom

VIP Lunch with Kelowna city councillor Maxine DeHart

WestJet Gift of Flight

Las Vegas vacation package

Two luxury Revelstoke ski and golf packages

The virtual fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. More information on the fundraiser is available here.

