Vernon firefighters, 26 in total, are taking part in the Movember campaign. (VFRS photo)

Okanagan firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Vernon firefighters are joining the movement to raise funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health. The annual Movember campaign begins Friday, Nov. 1, encouraging men to grow moustaches, raise funds and have important conversations in support of projects that focus on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

This year, a team of 26 Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) firefighters will take part in the month-long campaign.

“Cancer research and programming assistance is important to our members,” said firefighter John Doorman. “Not only do we as firefighters have an increased risk from exposure to harmful chemicals, but many of our families and friends have personally been touched by cancer and its effects on lives.”

Movember was started in 2003 and has gained more than five million supporters worldwide. The Movember Foundation is the only global charity that is focused solely on men’s health.

“What we appreciate about the campaign,” said firefighter Dave Robinson, “is that it’s not just about cancer. It’s also about mental health and suicide prevention. It’s vital for all first responders to pay attention to mental health and have resources available to help when needed, but we also recognize mental health is important for every individual and the funds raised through Movember help support valuable programming when men find themselves in unimaginable circumstances.”

“We don’t just want to grow moustaches and raise money,” said Doorman. “We also want to have these important conversations and connect with those around us so everyone has a community of support when it’s needed.”

Donations for the local firefighter Movember team can be made at https://mobro.co/14036807​ or by visiting www.movember.com and searching for ‘Vernon Firefighters.’ Keep an eye on the City’s social media pages for updates on the participants’ moustaches and to see who can grow the best mo’ in just a few weeks.

READ MORE: Icy road havok caused by hotel draining its pool

READ MORE: Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Just Posted

Central Okanagan’s Swinging with the Stars returns for its 12th year

The dancing event will take place in February featuring couples and teams from the Central Okanagan

Rockets grab first shut-win of the season

Kelowna got revenge over the Victoria Royals with 1-0 victory Wednesday

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in West Kelowna

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID

Low-income seniors make up 42 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist

Situation will likely become worse as 30,000 more seniors are expected by 2036

Okanagan Sun go out fighting in playoff game loss against Rams

The Sun were eliminated from the playoffs Oct. 26

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Shuswap elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

Ranchero Elementary notifies parents, RCMP of Oct. 30 incident near Mallory Road bus stop

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Okanagan firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Most Read