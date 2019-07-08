Okanagan Fruit Tree Project in need of extra hands

Volunteers with the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project on their first cherry pick of the season. The group is looking for more volunteers to help provide fresh fruit to local charities. (Submitted photo)

It’s not a matter of food scarcity as it is getting hands out to pick fruit to deliver it to those in need according to the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project.

“Help alleviate food scarcity in the South Okanagan. We don’t have a food shortage issue in this area, just a distribution challenge,” said Deb Thorneycroft, South Okanagan co-ordinator of the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project. “Help us get the food to those who need it the most.”

The Okanagan Fruit Tree Project is in need of volunteers to pick, sort and/or deliver fruit that will be donated to local charities. In return, volunteers will also be able to keep some of the fruit they pick for themselves.

“You will be building community, meeting new people and helping the environment,” said Thorneycroft.

To sign up email info@fruittreeproject.com, advising if you want to volunteer in the central or south Okanagan and how you would like to help. Registering puts you on an email list about upcoming picks, which typically last two hours. Emails will be sent to volunteers who can then respond to about the ones they are interested in and the co-ordinator will then send you the address, time and date.

