Okanagan Gem Show returns

The event runs July 19-21 at the Rutland Centennial Hall in Kelowna

The Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club and the 1120 Rock Club of Kelowna will be hosting the 13th annual Okanagan Gem Show.

This year’s show will take place July 19-21 and is moving to the Rutland Centennial Hall, an air conditioned facility located in Kelowna. The theme of the show is “Underneath Earth’s Crust” so all types of rocks, minerals, fossils, crystals and jewellery fashioned from the earth’s crust can be found at the show.

There will be display cases, demonstrations and a kid’s corner with crafts and the ever popular Spin & Win where for $1 you can spin and win a (stone, fossil or crystal). Door prizes will also be given out during the show and there will be a silent auction table to help raise funds for the clubs.

The show runs Friday, July 19 at noon until 8 pm, Saturday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

For more information on the show find Okanagan Gem Show on Facebook or check out the website okanagangemshow.rocks.

