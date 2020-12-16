12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)

Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

A Kelowna family is asking the community to help them and their daughter battle a rare medical condition.

Twelve-year-old Averi Morey was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a condition that prevents the body from producing enough blood cells. According to the Mayo Clinic, the rare condition causes fatigue and leaves individuals more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

At first, Averi seemed to be fighting some sort of virus but her family noticed she wasn’t getting better.

Her mother Jerica brought Averi to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, where initially they were told Averi might have cancer. Her father Matthew rushed from Kelowna to Vernon and from there, the trio was flown immediately to BC Children’s Hospital for more testing.

Currently, they’re still waiting to learn more about treatment options, but Jerica and Matthew have been told their daughter may be in the hospital for the next six months or possibly longer.

Due to COVID-19, Averi can only be in contact with her parents to prevent infection, which means Jerica has had to leave her one-year-old daughter to be in Vancouver full-time, leaving Averi’s stepfather to care for her sister and have a reduced work schedule. Matthew is in a similar position with a limited work schedule and leaving his daughter’s stepmother to care for the family.

“Due to many forms of procedures, this process will be exhausting and time-consuming, not to mention, extremely stressful in the wake of a worldwide pandemic where only two of her parents are able to visit her,” according to one of the fundraisers for the family.

The money raised from the campaigns will go towards food, fuel and accommodations, as well as to help Averi’s parent’s families.

For more information, visit the fundraisers here and here.

READ: Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

fundraiserHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High school students spread holiday cheer to Kelowna’s long-term care homes

Just Posted

Fire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News
UPDATE: Large fire destroys West Kelowna boat storage building

Residents in the area have been asked to shut their windows and doors

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

Okanagan Mission Secondary Jazz 12 students perform for local elderly residents
High school students spread holiday cheer to Kelowna’s long-term care homes

Okanagan Mission Secondary jazz 12 students performed Silver Bells in homemade video compilation

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP eyes change amid concerns of police surveillance in Kelowna for pipeline protest probe

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

Kelowna RCMP will not be allocating additional resorces to patrol or be stationed at Big White Ski Resort, despite requests from management to enforce public health guidelines. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
RCMP won’t send additional resources to Big White, despite requests

Big White Ski Resort management requests additional resources to enforce public health guidelines

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

It's the second time a Princeton resident has been targeted by a man calling himself David Vincent. File photo
Princeton man promised $700K in faked Publishers’ Clearing House Sweepstakes win

Scam attempt the second local incident

Campbell River has the lowest rental vacancy rate on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Average Vernon renters aren’t earning enough to own

Housing needs assessment looks at gaps, city weighs rental restrictions

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
RCMP bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

This five-lot block on Westminster Avenue in Penticton is lsited for sale at $3.15 million. (Contributed)
Entire Penticton block listed for sale at $3.15 million

The owner of the Villa Rosa is selling the property that includes their restaurant

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)
North Okanagan restaurant feels the sting of COVID-19, closes dining

In response to increased cases, Intermezzo ‘puts people first,’ only offering takeout

Skiers were advised to avoid the Metford Road at Larch Hills after it was accessed at night by a vehicle that left deep ruts along the cross-country ski trail. (Dani Hickman/Facebook photo)
Shuswap skiers frustrated with joyrider who damaged trails

Damage along cross-country trails believed caused by pickup truck

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

Most Read